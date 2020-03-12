COVID-19: Impact on Schools

The Pandemic level of coronavirus has led to many changes across the United States as well as right here in the Tennessee Valley. We’re taking action to make sure you have a single location to find a collective list showing how the virus has impacted schools of interest to the Tennessee Valley.

This will include changes for schools in the Tennessee Valley as well as colleges and universities that a large percentage of Tennessee Valley students attend.

We have spoken with a number of school systems that haven’t made any changes yet, but will update us as they do make adjustments. The list below is for confirmed changes/adjustments.

Auburn University – Transitions to “remote delivery” instruction 3/16 – 4/10

Samford University – Beginning Monday, 3/16 – All courses will move to online instruction

Be sure to check out our full Coronavirus coverage by visiting whnt.com/news/coronavirus.

