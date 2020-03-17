COVID-19: Impact on Government Operations

As the number of cases of coronavirus continues to grown in the state of Alabama, city and county leaders continue to search for ways to minimize in-person interactions. For many, this is means cutting back on services that could put employees and the general public in danger of contracting the virus.

NOTE: The Alabama Supreme Court issued an order suspending all in-person court proceedings because of the coronavirus pandemic until at least April 16, 2020. Since this impacts all court proceedings (with some exceptions), we have generally not included those in our list. You will see some on the list. Those court systems canceled before the overall order was handed down.

Below is a list of changes for town, city and county services in north Alabama:

Alabama Parks

Alabama State Parks and associated facilities remain open with the exception of cave tours at Rickwood and Cathedral Caverns state parks. Some dining operations will be modified to limit close contact of guests. Park visitors are encouraged to follow all current hand washing and social distancing guidelines. For updates, please follow Alabama State Parks on social media. A social media directory is available at www.alapark.com/social-media-directory.

State Public Fishing Lakes remain open.

ADCNR shooting and archery ranges remain open.

ADCNR Wildlife Management Areas and Special Opportunity Areas remain open.

ADCNR’s state and district offices are closed to the public with the exception of the Marine Resources Division offices in Gulf Shores and Dauphin Island. Those offices will be open for commercial license sales only on Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ADCNR Law Enforcement Offices are closed to the public, but remain staffed to answer questions by phone. Contact information is available at www.outdooralabama.com. To report hunting or fishing violations, please call (800) 272-GAME.

Forever Wild tracts remain open for hiking, horseback riding, mountain biking, paddling, and hunting — as permitted.

5 Rivers Delta Resources Center facilities are closed, but the grounds remain open to the public during regular business hours for trail use and kayak launching.

Hunting and fishing licenses are still available online at www.outdooralabama.com, through the Outdoor AL mobile app, or at various license agents located throughout the state.

Area Municipal Courts