COVID-19: Impact on Government Operations

As the number of cases of coronavirus continues to grown in the state of Alabama, city and county leaders continue to search for ways to minimize in-person interactions. For many, this is means cutting back on services that could put employees and the general public in danger of contracting the virus.
NOTE: The Alabama Supreme Court issued an order suspending all in-person court proceedings because of the coronavirus pandemic until at least April 16, 2020. Since this impacts all court proceedings (with some exceptions), we have generally not included those in our list. You will see some on the list. Those court systems canceled before the overall order was handed down.
Below is a list of changes for town, city and county services in north Alabama:
- Alabama Department of Archives and History – Closed through April 4. Tours and public programs canceled through April 30.
- Alabama State Veterans Homes – Visitation policies temporarily changed
- Alabama Supreme Court orders all in-person court proceedings suspended from March 16 to April 16
- Athens recreational activities – All activities suspended until at least March 20
- Athens recycling services – Suspended until further notice
- Athens Senior Center – Closed until at least April 3
- City of Boaz – multiple departments closed until April, full list here
- City of Decatur – Offering services by appointment only at City Hall starting Wednesday, March 18
- Decatur Parks & Recreation – Many facilities temporarily closed March 17 until further notice
- Decatur Public Library – Closed until further notice. All public events, programs, and meetings canceled until further notice
- Decatur Utilities – Lobby and office closed until March 27
- Florence recreational activities – All recreation centers and fields closed and city athletics events are cancelled. City outdoor parks, shelters and tennis courts were open, as well as Blackberry Trail Golf Course and McFarland Campground.
- Florence senior activities and meals – Florence Senior Center dances, exercise classes and facility activities were cancelled. The Senior Homebound program would continue to deliver meals and deliver to members that usually ride the Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments bus. Other seniors can pick up lunches by driving through at “The Club” at 450 Country Club Drive. Seniors need to notify The Club if they plan to pick up meals.
- Huntsville District 5 Town Hall – March 17 meeting has been rescheduled to March 23 at 6 p.m.
- Huntsville Parks and Recreation – Hours modified, several amenities canceled
- Huntsville Police Department – 12th session of HPD’s Citizen’s Academy set for April 14 postponed
- Huntsville-Madison County Public Library – All locations closed until further notice. All programs, events, and meetings canceled March 16 through March 31
- Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center – Closed from noon 3/14 through at least 4/3
- Huntsville/Madison County Visitor Center – Closed until further notice
- Jackson County Courthouse – Non-emergency, in-person cases suspended through 4/16. The jury term for March 30 is canceled and jurors are excused.
- Limestone County – In-person inmate visitation suspended, Sewer and Water lobby closed
- Limestone County Senior Centers – Closed 3/16 through 4/3
- Madison County Commission – The next regularly scheduled meeting will be Wednesday, April 15 at 10 a.m.
- Madison County – Multiple closures can be found on their website
- Madison County Probate Court – Proceedings temporarily suspended
- Marshall-DeKalb Electric Cooperative is waiving credit card fees when paying your electric bill online or at a kiosk through April 15, 2020.
- Morgan County – Courthouse, offices closed until further notice
- Redstone Arsenal – Recreational access suspended, full list of changes here
Alabama Parks
- Alabama State Parks and associated facilities remain open with the exception of cave tours at Rickwood and Cathedral Caverns state parks. Some dining operations will be modified to limit close contact of guests. Park visitors are encouraged to follow all current hand washing and social distancing guidelines. For updates, please follow Alabama State Parks on social media. A social media directory is available at www.alapark.com/social-media-directory.
- State Public Fishing Lakes remain open.
- ADCNR shooting and archery ranges remain open.
- ADCNR Wildlife Management Areas and Special Opportunity Areas remain open.
- ADCNR’s state and district offices are closed to the public with the exception of the Marine Resources Division offices in Gulf Shores and Dauphin Island. Those offices will be open for commercial license sales only on Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- ADCNR Law Enforcement Offices are closed to the public, but remain staffed to answer questions by phone. Contact information is available at www.outdooralabama.com. To report hunting or fishing violations, please call (800) 272-GAME.
- Forever Wild tracts remain open for hiking, horseback riding, mountain biking, paddling, and hunting — as permitted.
- 5 Rivers Delta Resources Center facilities are closed, but the grounds remain open to the public during regular business hours for trail use and kayak launching.
- Hunting and fishing licenses are still available online at www.outdooralabama.com, through the Outdoor AL mobile app, or at various license agents located throughout the state.
Area Municipal Courts
- Athens Municipal Court – Court proceedings suspended through April 16. Detailed rescheduling info here.
- Cullman County Court – Docket temporarily postponed
- Decatur Municipal Court – Docket temporarily postponed
- Florence Municipal Court – Docket postponed
- Huntsville Municipal Court – Docket temporarily postponed