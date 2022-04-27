HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – After nearly 14 months of service and 118,000 doses administered, the COVID-19 vaccine clinic located in Jaycee Community Building at John Hunt Park will close its doors on Wednesday.

However, vaccines will continue to be available by appointment. Beginning May 2, the Huntsville Hospital Fever and Flu Clinic will begin providing vaccines.

In recent months, the number of COVID cases has decreased in the Huntsville Hospital system. On April 25, the system reports 15 COVID-positive inpatients. Only 2 of those patients are currently in the ICU.

Community vaccine clinic manager Andrea Cooper said, by providing the community with vaccines, she hopes the clinic and its workers helped provide bedside nurses a bit of relief in hospitals.

“I think everyone came together as a community,” Cooper told News 19. “We had retired doctors, retired nurses that came and helped, and some of them were volunteers. That just makes it all a little bit sweeter.”

Vaccine appointments at the Fever and Flu Clinic at 120 Governors Dr. SW will be available Monday-Friday from 3 to 5 p.m.

You can make a vaccine appointment here.