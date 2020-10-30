Alabama Public Health offers COVID-19 Dashboard for K-12 schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Public Health and State Department of Education are working together to give the public a way to track occurrences of COVID-19 within school districts.

The Alabama K-12 COVID-19 dashboard allows school nurses to update the number of reported cases within the school system on a weekly basis. It is important to note that the total number of COVID-19 cases posted does not differentiate between students, teachers, or staff.

“We are hoping that this dashboard will serve two primary purposes: keeping our parents and communities aware of what is happening in their schools so they can make informed decisions about their children; as well as make sure we are doing everything we can within the school building and school system to mitigate the instances of COVID-19 exposure,” State Superintendent Eric Mackey said in a news release.

The following disclaimer about the dashboard was included in the news release from ADPH: “The data presented on the new dashboard is self-reported by local education agencies (LEAs) on a weekly basis. This data is provisional and subject to change. This data may be different than information reported by a school, district, or other entity due to timing of reporting or other factors. ALSDE and ADPH cannot concretely verify and makes no representation regarding the accuracy of the data presented.”