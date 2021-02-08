COVID-19 vaccine panel discussion aims to separate fact from fiction

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — People with questions about getting vaccinated for COVID-19 can get answers from the experts later this month.

Madison County Commissioner Violet Edwards announced a virtual panel discussion Feb. 21 that will let medical experts engage with the community on the science and confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine.

“More than ever, it is vital that we continue to help educate friends, family, and the community on how to keep themselves and their loved ones safe,” Edwards said in a news release. “This panel is designed to help the experts directly engage with our community on a number of issues and answer pressing questions and concerns about the vaccine.”

The panel will be hosted by Dr. Valerie Greene of the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences. Other panelists will be Dr. Gregory Pettaway and ER Nursing Director Stacy Langford, both from Huntsville Hospital, and Jefferson County deputy health officer Dr. David Hicks.

Topics from the panel will include hearing real accounts from front line workers, vaccine hesitancy in the community and why people should take the vaccine.

The forum takes place at 4 p.m Sunday, Feb. 21. Registration is free and can be completed at this link.

Edwards’s office, the Huntsville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., and healthcare movement #NOWINCLUDED have partnered to put on the forum.