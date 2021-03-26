COVID-19 vaccine clinic planned for this weekend in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. – A local pharmacy will be providing 1,000 doses of the first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for adults 55+ and anyone 16+ with health conditions this Saturday, March 27th and Sunday, March 28th from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. It will be first come, first served.

Chad’s Payless Pharmacy is located at 501 West College Street in Florence. The public has been asked to line up on Doctor Hicks Boulevard and wrap around the pharmacy building into the parking lot. Extra parking will be next door at the Infants and Children’s Clinic. The vaccine will be administered at your car or at a tent for walk ups. Photo I.D is required.

A follow up clinic with the second dose will be on Saturday, April 17 and Sunday, April 18.