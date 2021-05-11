COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled this week in Madison County, Decatur

Several COVID-19 vaccination clinics are taking place this week in Madison and Morgan counties.

In Madison County, the Alabama Department of Public Health had vaccination clinics scheduled through Friday. The clinics are walk-in only, and people will be able to choose between the one-dose Johnson & Johnson or the two-dose Moderna vaccine.

The Madison County clinics all take place from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. are scheduled as follows:

Wednesday, May 12: County Commission District 3 Office, 4273 Highway 72 East, Brownsboro

Thursday, May 13: Monrovia Community Center, 254 Allen Drake Road, Madison

Friday, May 14: Harrison Senior Center, 6156 Pulaski Pike, Huntsville

Participants in the Madison County clinics will need to complete a form to bring with them.

In Decatur, Westside Missionary Baptist Church, Greater Huntsville Chapter of The Links, Inc. and Decatur Morgan Hospital will hold a vaccine clinic at the church from 9 a.m.-noon. The church is located at 909 4th St. NW in Decatur.

The Decatur clinic will be offering the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.