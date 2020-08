LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Corrections said Wednesday that staff members at two of its North Alabama facilities had self-reported positive COVID-19 tests.

A staff member at Limestone Correctional Facility and one at North Alabama Community Based Facility in Decatur reported and self-quarantined after their results, according to ADOC. The department said it's investigating to determine what inmates or other employees may have been exposed to those staff members.