COVID-19 testing scheduled for two days next week in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Hospital and Thrive Alabama teamed up to offer drive-through COVID-19 testing at two Madison County churches.

Testing hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until supplies run out.

Schedule:

Tuesday, Aug. 25 – Owens Cross Roads Church of Christ, 124 Eastwood Drive, Owens Cross Roads, AL 35763

Thursday, Aug. 27 – Meridianville Church of Christ, 12228 Hwy. 231, Meridianville, AL 35759

HH officials say the mobile testing is intended for asymptomatic individuals with recent exposure to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

No physician order is required but patients should bring their driver’s license or other photo ID and health insurance card.

Passengers must remain inside their vehicle at all times.