COVID-19 patient discharged from Huntsville Hospital after 95 days

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – After 95 days as a COVID-19 patient, Paula Gilliam was discharged from Huntsville Hospital, according to a tweet shared by the hospital.

The post on Twitter reads, “After an unbelievable 95 days as a COVID-19 patient, Paula Gilliam was joyfully discharged with cheers and tears by her care team. Please join us in celebrating her recovery and sending her our best wishes!”

The video showing the celebration was shared by the hospital Friday night.

In the video, the care staff is seen cheering in the hallway with balloons as Paula Gilliam is escorted out of Huntsville Hospital.

