COVID-19 numbers up at Huntsville Hospital

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Hospital released information about how many COVID-19 patients are in the hospital across north Alabama and the number of people being hospitalized for coronavirus is on the rise.

Based on Wednesday’s numbers, there are 129 inpatients in the Huntsville Hospital Health System. 69 of those patients are at hospitals in Madison County.

In the health system, a total of seven COVID-19 patients are on ventilators, four of those patients are being treated at Huntsville Hospital and Women and Children’s.

36 patients were reported to be in the ICU.

According to Huntsville Hospital’s weekly updates, the number of patients needing to be hospitalized for COVID jumped from 32 patients on June 30 to 129 patients on July 28.

“COVID-19 virus is being driven by the unvaccinated. My message remains clear and simple. Everybody in Alabama outta, that can get the vaccine, outta get it,” Governor Kay Ivey said at an event in Decatur on Tuesday, “And we just need everybody to avail themselves of this opportunity. It’s free, it’s safe. The data proves that it works and we just outta all do our part and get vaccinated.”