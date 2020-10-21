COVID-19 numbers rise in Jackson County, hospital numbers trend downwards

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Jackson County is one of many counties across Alabama seeing a rise in coronavirus cases.

“We had sort of a bump a couple of weeks ago where for about two weeks we had several people in the hospital that were COVID positive,” said Highlands Medical Center director of marketing Wendi Raeuchle.

However, numbers at the hospital seem to be going down there according to Raeuchle.

“We have two in-patients in the hospital today that are COVID positive,” said Raeuchle.

Raeuchle told News 19 neither of the two in-patients with COVID-19 are on ventilators.

“Hopefully, that means that the people who are testing positive are handling the virus a little bit better and maybe they’re not getting quite as sick and needing that medical attention,” explained Raeuchle.

She said there is no real event that can be attributed for the rise.

To meet the new increased demand, Highlands Medical Center has added a third day of drive through COVID-19 testing.

The testing is at the Veterans Fairgrounds in Scottsboro on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The hospital has also added a flu vaccine line in the same location.

“It’s probably one of the most important years for a flu shot. Flu symptoms and COVID symptoms can be similar and if you’ve had that flu shot, it really does help you not to sit at home thinking you have the flu if you really might have COVID so it lets you know that you probably need to seek medical attention and at least find out if you have it so that you know how to handle it as your sickness continues,” said Raeuchle.

Raeuchle told News 19 that as families prepare to celebrate for Halloween, it is important to continue preventative measures including hand washing, social distancing, and mask use.