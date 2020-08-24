COVID-19 numbers dropping, but upcoming events could jeopardize progress, officials say

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Numbers in Alabama continue to decline, and officials said continuing to follow health guidelines will help them continue to drop.

Crestwood Hospital CEO Pam Hudson said in Madison County’s briefing Monday that the number of positive COVID-19 tests in the state is down, and that Madison County’s rate is even lower than the state’s.

“With this level of COVID hospitalizations, we are well able to take care of our community,” Hudson said.

Hudson cautioned there are still things ahead that will require people to continue those practices, such as the start of school, athletic events and the Labor Day holiday.

“We cannot let up if we’re going to keep our kids in school,” Hudson said. “The numbers won’t lie, and for every time we have a gathering there’s almost always somebody’s who’s positive and might be infected. So you just have to count on it, and everybody has to be masked and stay safely apart.”