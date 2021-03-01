COVID-19 numbers continue to drop; what does that mean for the state’s safer at home order?

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s safer at home order expires Friday, as people continue to get vaccinated and the number of COVID-19 cases in Alabama continues to decline.

Ivey has not indicated whether she will extend the order when it expires March 5. The extension came during a surge of cases spurred by the Christmas holiday. Since then, data in several key areas shows a decline in cases and hospitalizations that hasn’t been seen since last year.

Currently, Alabama’s 14-day average of cases has been on a steady decline since the second week of January. As of Monday, the two-week average stood at 12,594 cases. The state has seen a similar decline in deaths since Jan. 14, although the decrease has seen several spikes along the way.

Last week Alabama public health officials vaccinated another 88,345 people, according to state data. Alabama Public Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said he expects the state will begin giving between 90,000 and 100,000 doses a week soon. That’s in addition to private companies like Walmart and CVS, who are giving out vaccine at some stores with an allotment from the federal government.

In total, 869,164 doses have been administered in the state — and 272,494 people have completed their two-dose vaccine series.

Alabama, like other states, is also now waiting for the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was approved for emergency use last week. Officials have said the one-dose vaccine will speed up the vaccination process.

Alabama’s health order expires at 5 p.m. Friday.