COVID-19 numbers continue to drop; officials urge caution as Labor Day nears

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Numbers continue in a good direction, but leaders are warning people to continue preventing the spread of COVID-19 as another holiday nears.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said Monday in Madison County’s regular briefing that the number of active quarantine cases being monitored in the county was down from 1,170 on Friday to 977 on Monday.

“This is the first time we have been below a thousand since July 8th,” Battle said. Active monitored cases are people who have had the disease and are under quarantine.

Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers said the number of positive cases and the number of people seeking tests have both dropped. The decreased demand means Huntsville Hospital will not operate drive-through clinics, and its Flu and Fever Clinic should be able to handle testing demand, he said.

In the hospital system itself, the number of employees out with COVID-19 or with a family member who has the disease is down to 81 employees, he said. At its peak in the last month, the system had more than 160 employees out, he said, which put a strain on the system.

Spillers said all of the numbers indicate that measure put in place a month ago, like public masking requirements, are working.

“Whether they like to or not, they’re doing it,” he said. “It’s greatly appreciated.”

But Spillers and Battle both warned people to keep practicing safe distancing, masking and sanitizing to keep the numbers going down.

“Every holiday has created additional cases about two weeks following the holiday since this started,” Spillers said. “So we really need to be careful when Labor Day rolls around.”

Battle urged people to continue to be safe.

“The thing about having good numbers is we can’t let up,” he said.