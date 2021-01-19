COVID-19 numbers continue decline as vaccinations continue

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Key COVID-19 statistics continue to improve in Madison County, Huntsville Hospital’s CEO said Tuesday, and the hospital system continues to vaccinate as many people as it can to help get the pandemic under control.

The number of new cases, hospitalizations and percentage of people testing positive have declined from the peaks they hit around Christmas, hospital CEO David Spillers said. The number of hospital staff across the system is also down but still challenging, he said.

“The trend line is good,” Spillers said. “We need for that to continue.”

As the numbers go down, Spillers said they are vaccinating people as fast as they can get doses delivered to them. Spillers said they have about 20,000 people who have registered through the hospital for the vaccine, and they’re working to get to those people as efficiently as possible.

Spillers said Huntsville Hospital is capable of vaccinating 3,000 people a week, but the process is going slowly because they don’t have enough to vaccinate everyone. Even if they did, he said, there will need to be more locations for people to receive the vaccine in Madison County in order to get everyone taken care of.

“The way to vaccinate hundreds of thousands of people is to have multiple sites vaccinating people,” he said. “We have very few sites in Madison County right now. We need 100 sites vaccinating a minimum of 100 people a day on average in order to get anywhere close to vaccinating Madison County.”

There is also an underlying concern about the new variant of COVID-19 that has shown up, which is not any more severe but is more contagious, Spillers said. The concern is that people will let their guard down and not continue to practice social distancing and sanitizing, which could lead to another spike in hospitalizations.

“It will not surprise me if we have another spike. I hope it doesn’t reach the degree that we saw following Thanksgiving, over the Christmas holidays,” Spillers said. “I think everybody let their guard down over Thanksgiving and it showed up in the number of hospitalizations here and nationwide. Hopefully we won’t get that high again.”