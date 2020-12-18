COVID-19 in the workplace: What you should know

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – COVID-19 cases in Alabama continue to rise as the year nears its end.

Its grown more difficult to pinpoint where you may have been infected considering some have gone back to their workplaces.

The Alabama Department of Public Health said it’s almost safer to assume the virus is prevalent everywhere, including your job.

“I think we’re at a point in time where we need to assume that everyone around us has COVID-19 and act accordingly,” said Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH.

Over the past few weeks, News 19 has seen an abundance of COVID-19 workplace concerns. But employer requirements as it pertains to COVID-19 are not the clearest.

“If there is a covid case at your workplace, we have advised businesses to be aware of the workplace environment, as far as who in that workplace would be a close contact,” Landers said.

However, the Occupational Safety Health Administration (OSHA) does not require employers to notify other employees if one of their coworkers gets the virus.

But the agency does require that employers take steps to protect workers from exposure.

Things like regularly scheduled cleaning — rearranging workspaces and enforcing measures like masking and social distancing.

Dr. Landers said the notification, while not required, is a good faith measure in the eyes of ADPH and the CDC.

“Businesses should be ready to provide information, not about the person’s name or about any health information, but rather that there has been an exposure in the business,” she said.

Under federal law, you are entitled to a workplace free of known health and safety hazards. And according to OSHA, you have the right to file a complaint if you have been exposed to a serious health or safety hazard.