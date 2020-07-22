COVID-19 growth remains steady in wake of Independence Day holiday

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala.- Marshall Medical Centers chief nursing officer Kathy Woodruff told WHNT News 19 she anticipated a spike in positive COVID-19 cases in the aftermath of the Independence Day weekend.

But so far, growth has remained steady.

“Our numbers are still the same as they were two weeks ago, so they’re not any better, they’re not any worse, they’re just right at the same,” explained Woodruff.

She said a big increase in positive cases came about three weeks after Memorial Day, so there is still a chance for that.

Right now, there are 27 patients in Marshall Medical Centers hospitals. Two are on ventilators.

“Most of these people just require a high amount of oxygen and we’re not using ventilators, thank goodness, on a lot of them. They’re able to get better without going on the ventilators,” said Woodruff.

She said there are also 18 employees that are out currently fighting the virus.

She wants to remind people that wearing a mask is one of the best ways to slow the spread of the virus.

“I know it’s very controversial. You know, some people don’t agree with it for whatever reason, but if you think about it from the perspective of you’re doing this for other people, it’s not about yourself, I think that’s a great way to look at it, that you can help your neighbor and help your community. We all want to have football season and if we don’t get our numbers better, I’m afraid we’re not going to have that,” said Woodruff.

21 people in Marshall County have died from COVID-19.

Of the 2,461 cases currently in Marshall County, 590 have been reported in the last two weeks.