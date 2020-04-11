COVID-19 crisis impacts Scottsboro food pantry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTTSBORO, Ala.- COVID-19 is impacting everyone right now, including area food pantries and those they provide much-needed food for.

The Well Scottsboro runs the 12 Bushels Food Distribution, a food pantry that gives out both non-perishable and perishable food items to those in need. Before the COVID-19 crisis, they were providing for about 300 families.

Now, their numbers have spiked to 450.

Volunteers are taking precautions to stop the spread of the virus by wearing gloves and decreasing the number of volunteers working at the same time.

Instead of people lining up to get their bags of food, folks must stay in their car for curbside pickup. The new hours for 12 Bushels Food Distribution is every Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. They are located in the back parking lot of The Well FWC on 3515 S Broad St in Scottsboro.

Click here to learn how to donate.