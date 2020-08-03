COVID-19 cases flattening in Madison County, officials say, but people need to keep them down

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Madison County is flattening, officials said Monday, but they warned people to make sure they continue to help push the numbers down.

Crestwood Hospital CEO Dr. Pam Hudson said the flattening of numbers is allowing people in hospitals to get the best care they can get, but she warned that the system also is feeling stress, and people need to continue masking, socially distancing and sanitizing.

“At the end of this month there’s another holiday,” Hudson said. “Please begin to plan with COVID in mind. Make your plans fit the precautions we must take, instead of the other way around.”

There were 121 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Madison County Monday, officials said. About 40 were in intensive care.

While those numbers were to be expected, Hudson said, in Madison County in the last couple of weeks about 60 to 65 percent of those in ICU need a ventilator. Typically 30 to 40 percent of ICU patients need them, she said. The reason for the higher number wasn’t known.

When it comes to testing and the recent increased turnaround the state has faced in getting results back, Hudson said people should have plans for after they’ve tested. Those people need to go home and self-isolate, and prepare for what could happen if the results are positive.

“Your job as a citizen is to go home and wait for your test results to come back,” Hudson said.