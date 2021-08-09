COVID-19 cases continue to surge as state sees some of its highest numbers

(WHNT) — Over the weekend the state saw a significant amount of new COVID-19 cases. On Sunday alone, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 4,500 new cases. The last time the state saw significant numbers like that was back in January.

Many Alabamians are turning to a variety of sources for the most up to date information on COVID-19 vaccination rates and cases in the state. Many look to the ADPH COVID-19 dashboard, whose numbers are supposed to be updated daily, but sometimes can’t be because of system glitches.

Judy Smith, ADPH’s North District Administrator says, “Some of the data did not transmit from some of the labs and therefore we did not have an accurate total of cases to upload.”

In order to be as accurate as possible, the state relies on daily results from testing labs and other entities, but one thing Alabamians haven’t been seeing are up-to-date vaccination rates.

Smith says that may have given the wrong impression to some people, when it comes to getting the vaccine.

“It wasn’t over and all the unvaccinated folks did and were still susceptible in the meantime because of the low vaccine rates the variants were able to take over,” Smith said.

As of Monday, the COVID-19 dashboard shows approximately 42% of Alabamians have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

But according to the independent website, covidactnow.org, who uses the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as a source, 45% of the state’s population has received at least one dose and in Madison County, that number has risen to 54%.

With the Delta variant spreading quickly, especially among children, Smith says regardless of numbers there’s still cause for concern.

“If we don’t get a true handle on it, then it’s just going to overgrow, it’s going to continue to burn and it’s burning a lot of people right now with death and illness and hospitalizations and long term health effects,” Smith stated.

Local and state health officials are continuing to recommend Alabamians to get vaccinated in eligible to help blunt the spread of the virus.

She added, “We just wish that people would do this based on good scientific evidence, not off fear not until it’s too late and they’re touched by it.”

Smith concluded by stating we owe it to each other and the children to keep ourselves as healthy as possible.

“Our role is to keep at it, we’re not going to give up on our society or our way of life,” she said.