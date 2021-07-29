COVID-19 cases continue to rise at North Alabama hospitals

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Hospital COVID-19 data shows hospitals across North Alabama continued to see an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the last day.

The total number of positive inpatients at Huntsville Hospital Thursday was 53 patients. One person more was in an intensive care unit, for a total of 13. The number of people on ventilators increased to six, from four the day before.

Helen Keller Hospital had the second-highest number of positive patients in the Huntsville Hospital system with 22 patients. Of those, 13 were in ICU and three were on ventilators.

In Scottsboro, Highlands Medical Center reported having six COVID-19 patients. All of those patients were in the ICU, and one was on a ventilator.

The largest day-to-day increase was in Decatur, where Decatur Morgan Hospital reported 16 positive patients, up from 11 the day before. None of those patients were in intensive care, according to hospital data released Thursday afternoon.

Madison Hospital had one fewer patient Thursday than the day before, with 15 positive patients. Five were in the ICU.

Marshall Medical Center South in Boaz had 13 positive COVID-19 patients Thursday, up from 10 the day before. In Guntersville, Marshall Medical Center North’s numbers were unchanged, with five positive patients. Both hospitals combined had a total of six patients in intensive care, and only one patient on a ventilator in Boaz.

Athens-Limestone Hospital reported five positive cases.

None were reported at Red Bay Hospital.