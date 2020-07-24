COVID-19 case numbers released Thursday were incorrect, state health officials say

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Public Health says some COVID-19 test results were incorrectly reported as positive in numbers released Thursday.

The state actually had 1,933 positive cases July 22, not the 2,240 that was reported Thursday, according to the health department. Lab results that were negative were accidentally marked as positive, they said.

No patients received incorrect information as a result of the data entry error, health officials said.

THREAD: We are providing data on our #COVID19 Dashboard: https://t.co/GTqQp3nNQU and Table: https://t.co/p0NApFTLZO. On July 23, due to a data entry error, COVID-19 lab results were marked as positive when they were, in fact, negative. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/q2sNJ3xUDO — Alabama Public Health (@ALPublicHealth) July 24, 2020

If it had been correct, Thursday’s numbers would have been the highest number of positive cases reported in a day since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Friday afternoon, the state had listed 2,107 new positive cases. Thursday’s numbers had been corrected. In total, the state had 74,365 confirmed cases, with 1,395 confirmed deaths.