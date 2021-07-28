COVID-19 case confirmed at Lauderdale County Detention Center

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – The Lauderdale County Detention Center has confirmed that some inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said a small number of inmates started showing symptoms of COVID over the weekend. They were seen by the detention center’s medical staff and given a coronavirus rapid test.

The results of those tests came back on Wednesday and confirmed that some inmates have COVID-19.

The Sheriff’s Office said the confirmed cases are in four cell blocks and every precaution is being taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

Sheriff Rick Singleton added that only three or four inmates are symptomatic and they have been quarantined.