COVID-19 case confirmed at Blanche School in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. – A positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Blanche School, Lincoln County Schools said Wednesday afternoon.

The district said in a Facebook post that students or staff who may have been exposed to the positive case would be notified as officials conducted contact tracing.

The district also asked that parents check their children’s temperature before sending them to school, and keep them home if they have any of the COVID-19 symptoms outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Blanche case is the sixth positive case in Lincoln County Schools since classes began Aug. 3. The district also has reported two cases at South Lincoln School, two at Flintville School and one at Highland Rim School.