OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. – One Madison County church is getting an early start on Halloween festivities

From 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Cove Church will be hosting a drive-thru Trunk or Treat at its Hampton Cove location (366 Old Highway 431).

Church leaders say the whole family is welcome to come to the church and make their way along a route of fun and festive-theme trunks, all while gathering pre-packaged candy at each stop.