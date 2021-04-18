Courthouse Square in Athens getting replacement tree, after storm fell previous

ATHENS, Ala. – The nearly 100-year-old oak tree that stood in the northeast corner of the Courthouse Square in Athens was blown over by a February storm in 2020. A new tree is ready to take its place.

The City of Athens, Limestone County Commission, Athens Rotary Club, and the Alabama Forestry Commission have partnered together to host the dedication of a new tree to replace the one that fell last year.

The original Oak tree was planted in the early 1900s. Strong winds and heavy rain uprooted it from its place in Downtown Athens. Grayson Bailey Landscape and Design donated and planted a Willow Oak tree as a replacement.

The dedication of this new tree is set to start at 10:00 am. on Saturday April 24th.

After the dedication, Keep Athens Limestone Beautiful is hosting the 2021 Earth Day and Outdoor Expo at Big Spring Memorial Park.

The Alabama Forestry Commission has donated 300 saplings that community members can take home and plant themselves. People can choose between a Bald Cypress, Red Mulberries, White Fringe (Grancy’s Greybeard), or a common Persimmon sapling.

Saplings can be picked up at the KALB tent at the Earth Day event.