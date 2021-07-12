Court won’t review case of Alabama pastor sentenced for sex abuse

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Supreme Court will not review the case of a youth evangelist who was sentenced to more than 1,000 years in prison for sexual abuse.

Justices on Friday declined to review the case of Acton Bowen.

Bowen in 2019 pleaded guilty to 28 counts involving six boys between the ages of 13 and 16. The charges include sexual abuse, sodomy, enticing a child for sex and traveling to meet a child for sexual abuse.

Bowen was a Christian minister who wrote books, ran his own youth ministry and traveled to speak at youth events.