Court hearing for Arab man accused in US Capitol attack

WASHINGTON D.C. – An Arab man has been named in a newly issued federal indictment in connection with the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Joshua James has been named in the indictment which identifies a number of alleged members of the ‘Oath Keepers’ group.

James has been previously charged in the Capitol Attack, but this new indictment replaced the earlier charges.

The indictment alleges the group not only planned together to disrupt the electoral vote certification but brought gear and weapons, wore Oath Keepers insignias that day and changed into paramilitary gear including helmets, moved in a stack formation and used hand signals to communicate while storming past barricades and beyond.

Prosecutors claim James yanked and pushed several officers out of the way. Yelling, “Get out of my Capitol,” and “This is my building.”

James was later hit with chemical spray by an officer and pushed out of the rotunda.

Court records show James is now facing six counts:

Obstruction of an official proceeding (Certification of the Electoral College Vote)

Conspiracty to impede a proceeding

Entering a restricted building

Impeding law enforcement

Assaulting, resisting an officer

Tampering with documents or proceedings

James’s had a previously set trial date in April 2022.