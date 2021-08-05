Court filings say Mo Brooks’ Jan. 6 speech did not violate House rules

Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks is once again insisting he should be granted immunity in a lawsuit filed against him for comments made before the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Brooks’ latest response came in a court filing Wednesday.

A filing from the Department of Justice that said his fiery speech on January 6 ahead of the riots did not fall within the scope of his office. Brooks had asked the court for immunity under the Westfall Act, a provision that gives government employees legal protection in certain civil suits if the lawsuit pertains to actions they took while on the job.

Last month the justice department filed a brief telling the court that Brooks’ speech did not fall within that category.

In his latest response, Brooks says the DOJ’s brief is quote “Fictional”.

He’s also asking the court to throw out a number of statements from California Congressman Eric Swalwell in the suit that Brooks says is not based on facts or evidence.

The California democrat alleges that Congressman Brooks, along with former President Trump, Donald Trump Junior, and Rudy Guiliani incited the riots at the capitol with speeches they gave just hours before the attack.

In Wednesday’s response, Brooks offers the court a list of what he calls “verified Brooks facts”, some of which include the fact that he’s never smoked tobacco or done drugs…. that he’s never had a DUI… and that he has always been faithful to his wife.