HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – After seven months of war in Ukraine, refugees are still fleeing to into neighboring countries. Millions of people have been displaced, but a couple with North Alabama ties is working to help those Ukrainians reestablish their lives.

Lucasz and Nicole Kondracki said they watched Ukrainian refugees pour into Poland in their home city of Warsaw. They said these refugees came with almost nothing, and the couple and their church wanted to help.

“A Christian is a person who is going to do more for others than for themselves,” said Lucasz.

The Kondracki’s said they were not in a place to help the refugees financially, but that’s where they said the Church of Christ stepped in to help.

“A lot of the people that contacted us ended up being from North Alabama,” said Nicole. “They said, ‘don’t worry about the money. We’ve got it.'”

Lucasz and Nicole started coordinating volunteers.

“Americans, that’s what they wanted to do,” Nicole said. “They wanted to help. They just needed people to help, and that’s something we felt like we could do.”

During this time, refugees continued arriving in Warsaw by the busload, and they needed somewhere to live.

“Once we had helped that first batch from the bus, they said to be prepared, another batch is coming,” Lucasz said.

Lucasz and Nicole found a house, and they and other volunteers worked to furnish it. The house became home to more than 50 Ukrainian refugees. Lucasz said those they met are strong, and this is a story of resilience.

More than 50 Ukrainian refugees now reside in this house in Warsaw.

Volunteers work the furnish the house.

“In the end, even though bad things happened for them, I know that they wanted to change, for good. Change their lives, and change the lives of others.”

Although they are now living in the U.S., Lucasz and Nicole are still in contact with the refugees they helped in Warsaw who are still living in the house.

The Tuscumbia Church of Christ has worked to collect donations for Ukrainian refugees. Lucasz said as winter approaches many Ukrainians will need thermal clothing. Call (256) 381-0651 for more information.