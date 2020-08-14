County school board member in Alabama charged with sex abuse

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A member of the Perry County Board of Education was arrested after a woman accused him of trying to sexually assault her during a fishing outing.

News outlets report that 66-year-old Donald Nichols was arrested at home Thursday night and charged with sexual abuse and attempted rape.

Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum says a woman told investigators she and Nichols were out fishing when he began making sexual advances.

Court records weren’t available Friday to show whether Nichols has an attorney who could speak on his behalf, and he didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment.