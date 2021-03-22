County officials confirm death of Lawrence County Commissioner News by: Jess Grotjahn Posted: Mar 22, 2021 / 07:34 PM CDT / Updated: Mar 22, 2021 / 08:11 PM CDT LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – A Lawrence County commissioner passed on Monday. The Lawrence County Commission confirmed that District 5 Commissioner Joey Hargrove died unexpectedly. Hargrove had served as District 5’s commissioner since 2010. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction