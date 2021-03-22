County officials confirm death of Lawrence County Commissioner

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/WJHL) – Tennessee lawmakers are again making a push to require parents report their minor children missing as part of a piece of legislation honoring deceased Sullivan County toddler Evelyn Boswell.

According to the Tennessee General Assembly website, Representative John Crawford (R-Kingsport) filed House Bill 0384, commonly referred to as “Evelyn Boswell’s Law,” for introduction on Friday, January 22.