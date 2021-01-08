Country singer-songwriter Ed Bruce dead at 81

Singer-songwriter, Ed Bruce, died Friday of natural causes in Clarksville, Tenn. He was 81.

Bruce co-wrote a song in 1976 that he recorded but became a major hit after Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings went into the studio two years later.

That song was “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to be Cowboys.”

He also wrote hits like “The Last Cowboy Song” and his biggest commercial hit, “You’re the Best Break This Old Heart Ever Had,” which went to number one on the country charts in 1982.

Bruce also acted and did commercials during his career.