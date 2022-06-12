NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country singer Toby Keith revealed Sunday that he has privately been battling cancer and receiving treatment.

The singer, 60, announced on Twitter that he has stomach cancer and has spent the last six months receiving chemotherapy treatments.

“Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer,” he wrote, “I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation, and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family, but I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait,” said Keith in a Twitter post.

The country singer began the Toby Keith Foundation in 2006 which is an organization that streamlines its efforts around no-cost housing for children with cancer. In 2014, the foundation opened OK Kids Korral, a cost-free home for pediatric cancer patients who receive treatment at The Children’s Hospital at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma.

Keith is expected to perform at Coachella Crossroads in Coachella, California on November 11.