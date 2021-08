CMA MUSIC FESTIVAL: COUNTRY’S NIGHT TO ROCK – Country music’s hottest stars will take over primetime with the biggest concert event on television this summer when the Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Television Network airs “CMA Music Festival: Country’s Night to Rock” on WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT). (Photo by Mark Levine/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images) CLINT BLACK

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Country musician Clint Black is coming to the Sand Mountain Amphitheater in September.

Black and opening act Joe Nichols will be at the amphitheater in Albertville Sept. 17.

Tickets They go on sale at noon Aug. 6 and can be bought on the Sand Mountain Amphitheater’s website.