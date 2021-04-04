Country artist Lee Brice concert christens Sand Mountain Amphitheater

ALBERTVILLE, Ala.- Friday was a huge night in Albertville as employees of the Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater prepared for the grand opening concert featuring country music artist Lee Brice.

“This being our first event, just over-preparing, right and making sure every little detail is taken care of,” said General Manager Patrick O’Brien.

The concert is the first major non-sporting event at the amphitheater and Brice told News 19 he was happy to be a part of it.

“First of all, it’s cool to be able to play at all after this last year but to be able to kind of start it out with this kind of bang and be able to come out to a place that nobody’s played yet, it’s such an honor, right? I want to get a little piece of concrete and put my boot in it,” laughed Brice.

The concert could bring a massive economic boost to the city, which is needed as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“A lot of concert goers of course are traveling from out of town and when they come into Albertville and the region a lot of times, they make a 2-night stay out of it or a weekend stay. that generates hotel room nights, restaurant business, as well as gas stations, and shopping. As well as other tourist attractions throughout the county. The economic impact is significant,” explained O’Brien.

O’Brien said they are doing their best to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The concert is only half capacity, the fixed seating area is spaced out to facilitate social distancing and cleaning has been increased. Masks were encouraged but not required.

O’Brien told News 19 if anyone is not feeling well, they should just stay home.

“As is standard for all of our events,” he added.

Some other general rules include no weapons, no umbrellas, and no outside food or drink.

The amphitheater also operates under a clear bag policy.