Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Alabama

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of July 14 had reached 608,013 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 34 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Amid the grim numbers come two bright spots: As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected; and since then, rolling averages for case counts and deaths have been on the decline.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Alabama using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of July 8, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

#50. Dale County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (117 total deaths)

— 2.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #1,016 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,140 (4,986 total cases)

— 10.2% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 81 (40 new cases, +167% change from previous week)

#49. Jefferson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 239 (1,576 total deaths)

— 3.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #1,011 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.1 (7 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,376 (81,507 total cases)

— 9.6% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 33 (217 new cases, +6% change from previous week)

#48. Washington County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 239 (39 total deaths)

— 3.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #1,006 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,468 (1,709 total cases)

— 7.3% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 18 (3 new cases, +200% change from previous week)

#47. Marshall County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 240 (232 total deaths)

— 3.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #1,003 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.0 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,945 (12,527 total cases)

— 14.7% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 35 (34 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

#46. Blount County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 240 (139 total deaths)

— 3.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #1,002 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,128 (7,013 total cases)

— 7.4% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 45 (26 new cases, -13% change from previous week)

#45. Morgan County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 241 (288 total deaths)

— 3.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #991 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,279 (14,695 total cases)

— 8.8% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 24 (29 new cases, +81% change from previous week)

#44. Cullman County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 241 (202 total deaths)

— 3.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #990 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,975 (10,031 total cases)

— 6.1% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 27 (23 new cases, -30% change from previous week)

#43. Barbour County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (60 total deaths)

— 4.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #969 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,536 (2,354 total cases)

— 15.5% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 32 (8 new cases, +300% change from previous week)

#42. Coffee County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 248 (130 total deaths)

— 6.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #931 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.8 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,928 (5,720 total cases)

— 3.2% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 90 (47 new cases, +104% change from previous week)

#41. Conecuh County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 249 (30 total deaths)

— 7.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #919 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,555 (1,153 total cases)

— 15.4% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 91 (11 new cases, +175% change from previous week)

#40. Colbert County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (140 total deaths)

— 9.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #897 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,667 (6,445 total cases)

— 3.4% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 27 (15 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

#39. Henry County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 256 (44 total deaths)

— 10.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #869 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,409 (1,963 total cases)

— 1.1% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 58 (10 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

#38. Clarke County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 258 (61 total deaths)

— 11.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #856 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,986 (3,540 total cases)

— 32.8% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 38 (9 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#37. Franklin County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 258 (81 total deaths)

— 11.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #855 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,807 (4,330 total cases)

— 22.3% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 13 (4 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

#36. Sumter County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 258 (32 total deaths)

— 11.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #851 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,554 (1,063 total cases)

— 24.2% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 8 (1 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

#35. Chilton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (116 total deaths)

— 12.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #828 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,129 (4,500 total cases)

— 10.3% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 43 (19 new cases, +533% change from previous week)

#34. Elmore County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (215 total deaths)

— 14.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #795 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,746 (10,351 total cases)

— 12.9% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 44 (36 new cases, +177% change from previous week)

#33. DeKalb County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (190 total deaths)

— 14.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #780 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,641 (9,040 total cases)

— 12.0% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 17 (12 new cases, -76% change from previous week)

#32. Lauderdale County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (252 total deaths)

— 17.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #732 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,433 (9,674 total cases)

— 7.6% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 31 (29 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

#31. Coosa County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (29 total deaths)

— 17.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #726 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,560 (1,126 total cases)

— 6.4% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 28 (3 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

#30. Houston County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 274 (290 total deaths)

— 18.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #715 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,300 (10,906 total cases)

— 8.8% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 62 (66 new cases, +57% change from previous week)

#29. Montgomery County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 274 (620 total deaths)

— 18.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #714 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.6 (6 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,119 (25,182 total cases)

— 1.5% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 26 (58 new cases, +152% change from previous week)

#28. Lamar County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 275 (38 total deaths)

— 18.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #703 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,706 (1,478 total cases)

— 5.2% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 14 (2 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

#27. St. Clair County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 279 (250 total deaths)

— 20.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #674 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,428 (10,229 total cases)

— 1.2% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 31 (28 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

#26. Cleburne County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (43 total deaths)

— 24.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #607 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,376 (1,547 total cases)

— 8.1% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 34 (5 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#25. Macon County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (52 total deaths)

— 24.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #606 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,066 (1,638 total cases)

— 19.7% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 17 (3 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

#24. Bibb County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (65 total deaths)

— 25.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #598 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,052 (2,699 total cases)

— 6.8% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 27 (6 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

#23. Calhoun County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 291 (331 total deaths)

— 25.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #595 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,023 (14,795 total cases)

— 15.4% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 17 (19 new cases, -63% change from previous week)

#22. Wilcox County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 299 (31 total deaths)

— 28.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #548 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,263 (1,272 total cases)

— 8.6% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

#21. Lawrence County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 304 (100 total deaths)

— 31.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #518 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,555 (3,146 total cases)

— 15.4% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 6 (2 new cases, -78% change from previous week)

#20. Winston County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 305 (72 total deaths)

— 31.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #509 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,023 (2,841 total cases)

— 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 13 (3 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

#19. Geneva County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 308 (81 total deaths)

— 32.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #489 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,901 (2,601 total cases)

— 12.3% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 30 (8 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

#18. Pickens County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 311 (62 total deaths)

— 34.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #465 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,917 (2,375 total cases)

— 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 15 (3 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

#17. Perry County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (28 total deaths)

— 35.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #450 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,204 (1,089 total cases)

— 8.1% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 22 (2 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

#16. Covington County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 337 (125 total deaths)

— 45.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #348 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,709 (4,338 total cases)

— 3.7% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 113 (42 new cases, +223% change from previous week)

#15. Marengo County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 350 (66 total deaths)

— 50.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #310 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,338 (2,516 total cases)

— 18.2% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 37 (7 new cases, +40% change from previous week)

#14. Marion County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 357 (106 total deaths)

— 53.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #290 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,091 (3,295 total cases)

— 1.7% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 30 (9 new cases, -59% change from previous week)

#13. Etowah County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 358 (366 total deaths)

— 54.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #283 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,958 (14,275 total cases)

— 23.7% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 33 (34 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

#12. Butler County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 365 (71 total deaths)

— 57.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #264 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,672 (2,270 total cases)

— 3.4% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 41 (8 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

#11. Chambers County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 370 (123 total deaths)

— 59.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #251 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,280 (3,751 total cases)

— 0.1% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 45 (15 new cases, +200% change from previous week)

#10. Tallapoosa County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 386 (156 total deaths)

— 66.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #209 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,338 (4,173 total cases)

— 8.4% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 50 (20 new cases, +122% change from previous week)

#9. Fayette County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 386 (63 total deaths)

— 66.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #207 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,538 (2,207 total cases)

— 19.9% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 37 (6 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

#8. Crenshaw County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 414 (57 total deaths)

— 78.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #156 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,567 (1,593 total cases)

— 2.5% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 65 (9 new cases, -57% change from previous week)

#7. Bullock County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 416 (42 total deaths)

— 79.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #151 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,375 (1,250 total cases)

— 9.6% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 10 (1 new cases, -67% change from previous week)

#6. Dallas County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 430 (160 total deaths)

— 85.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #136 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,754 (3,628 total cases)

— 13.6% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 16 (6 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

#5. Greene County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 432 (35 total deaths)

— 86.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #131 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,565 (938 total cases)

— 2.5% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 12 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#4. Walker County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 446 (283 total deaths)

— 92.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #117 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,650 (7,400 total cases)

— 3.2% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 46 (29 new cases, +45% change from previous week)

#3. Clay County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 446 (59 total deaths)

— 92.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #115 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,112 (1,603 total cases)

— 7.3% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

#2. Hale County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 526 (77 total deaths)

— 126.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #50 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,555 (2,279 total cases)

— 37.8% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 41 (6 new cases, +200% change from previous week)

#1. Lowndes County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 555 (54 total deaths)

— 139.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #40 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,610 (1,421 total cases)

— 29.4% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)