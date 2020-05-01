Counties reopening offices later this month

As businesses open their doors to welcome the public back in, some counties are taking their time to let the public back inside safely.

The Limestone County Commission decided county buildings will not reopen until May 11. The county is working on guidelines for each building to abide by the state health order, and those guidelines are expected to come out next week.

Marshall County commissioners voted Friday morning to keep their courthouse closed until May 18.

The Lawrence County Commission voted Friday morning to push the opening of its offices until May 11. When it reopens, a limit of 10 non-employees will be allowed in the building at a time.

In Madison County, all county offices, including the Sheriff’s Office, will reopen Monday, May 4.

The Morgan County Courthouse will reopen Monday, May 4 and ONLY the license department at the courthouse will reopen by appointment only. Satellite offices in Hartselle and Lacey’s Spring will remain closed. For appointments, call (256) 351-4770, option 2.

In-person court hearings at all of that state’s courthouses remain suspended through May 15 through an order from the Alabama Supreme Court that was issued Thursday.