Cotaco School switches to remote learning due to COVID-19

SOMERVILLE, Ala. — Cotaco School in Somerville will transition to remote learning next week due to COVID-19.

The school will be on remote learning from August 30 through September 3, 2021.

In a statement posted to their website, the school cited a “shortage of staff members who are ill or quarantined” after being exposed to the virus.

Parents are encouraged to speak with their child’s teacher for further instruction.

Teachers and staff members who remain on campus will still be on-site during normal school hours if any supplies or assignments need to be picked up. Curbside meals will also be provided.

