Costco resuming free samples in June

If you shop at Costco, in June you’ll start seeing carts with free samples again.

Earlier this year, the warehouse club paused its free samples for coronavirus concerns. Costco’s Chief Financial Officer said Thursday they’re coming back mid-June, but didn’t specify on how.

He did say it wouldn’t be like the old way where members were allowed to pick the samples off a tray.

It’s also unclear how shoppers will be allowed to eat the food—since Costco requires everyone in its warehouses to wear a mask or face covering.