Corrections officer in Lincoln County charged with sexual contact with an inmate

by: WHNT News 19

Tavarus Carr (Image: TBI)

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. – A correctional officer has been arrested and fired from his job at the Lincoln County Jail. Tavarus Carr, 21, is charged with sexual contact with an inmate.

District Attorney General Rob Carter requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s help in the case. They say the reported sexual assault of the female inmate happened at the sheriff’s office on April 20.

The arrest and charge of sexual contact with an inmate came as a result of the investigation. The county has since terminated Carr’s employment.

Agents booked Carr into the Lincoln County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

