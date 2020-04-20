Your Photos: Celebrating high school seniors

If things were normal, we’d be talking about proms and sharing out high school graduation schedules for schools across the Tennessee Valley. But things aren’t normal…and our hearts break for those who are missing out on (or at least seeing a delay in) all of those “normal” activities that so many families look forward to.

Help us shine a light on your graduate!

Use the “upload your photo” button below to share a picture of your senior. Please do not to share their official portraits with us because of photographer copyright issues but any picture you took yourself would be great!

We’ll use the pictures to make a slide show right here in this story. We’ll also feature some of the images on WHNT News 19 at 4:00 and on the WHNT News 19 social media pages.

Please be sure to include your graduate’s name and school they attended!