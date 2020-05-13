You need a mask, but be careful about buying one online

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – As businesses begin to reopen, many of them are requiring people to wear masks. There are many options when it comes to making purchases but the Better Business Bureau of North Alabama says to be careful when buying online.

“You need to know who you are buying from,” said Better Business Bureau of North Alabama Vice President Belinda McCormick. “Do a little research on a website. I get a little concerned when a website doesn’t have any kind of address for a company.”

They say to stick to websites you know and trust, and be wary of ads on social media. In one case they know of,- a woman says she spent close to $100 buying masks through a Facebook ad, and the masks never came.

WHNT News 19’s Jordan Dafnis did a quick search on Facebook and found several posts from people who also claim they were scammed while trying to purchase masks online.

The BBB says to make online purchases using a credit card.

“Always always use a credit card when ordering online because you have a better way to dispute it if you don’t get what you ordered,” says McCormick.

Or you can just avoid the Facebook ads altogether and order from someone local. Rita Lynn Andrews is a mother and now she is also a mask maker.

“You know I posted a picture and everyone just went crazy and it was just such a blessing to know I had something I could offer the community,” Andrews said.

Andrews has made more than 400 masks since the beginning of quarantine. She has even made masks for businesses, some local and some across the country. Her daughters help out as well.

“I’ve had Starbucks, Chick-Fil-A, The Cozy Cow and we’ve made masks for average citizens,” says Andrews.

Another benefit of buying local: masks made by someone like Rita may have something you can’t get from mass producer online.

“You know, just pray over the mask and the nation for what we are going through right now and to just be able to, you know put a blessing on the people who are going to wear them,” says Andrews.

And just like that, she is creating a way for us to stay safe, look good and hold on to our hard earned money.

To purchase a mask from Rita you can direct message her on Facebook. Here is the link to her profile. Masks range in prices from $10-$20 dollars depending on what you order.

She offers cloth masks with various designs and sizes. She can also monogram them as well. Please allow several days for orders to be filled.