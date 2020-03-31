You have 100 days left to apply for an absentee ballot in Alabama’s primary runoff

MONTGOMERY Ala. – There are 100 days left to apply for an absentee ballot in Alabama’s primary runoff election on July 14.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill’s office said Tuesday he encourages anyone who is concerned about the spread of coronavirus to apply for an absentee ballot.

Any qualified voter who determines it is impossible or unreasonable to vote at their polling place is eligible to check the box on the absentee ballot application that is most applicable to them, Merrill’s office said.

If none of the boxes are appropriate, voters can check the box which reads “I have a physical illness or infirmity which prevents my attendance at the polls. [ID REQUIRED]”

The deadline to register to vote is Monday, June 29.

The deadline to submit an absentee ballot application is Thursday, July 9, and the deadline to postmark or return an absentee ballot to the Absentee Election Manager is the close of business Monday, July 13.

In addition to many local races, Alabama voters will decide between Republicans Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville as their U.S. Sentate candidate. The winner will face Sen. Doug Jones in the general election.

Absentee ballots can be downloaded online or requested by visiting or calling the local Absentee Election Manager’s office.