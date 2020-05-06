YMCA providing more than 600 meals a day to area kids

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Heart of the Valley YMCA said it has seen a high demand for meals since it expanded its feeding initiative.

The Y’s Brown Bag Bus feeding program has been feeding students at designated Title 1 schools in Madison, Marshall and Morgan counties since April 20. As of Wednesday, the Y said it was providing more than 600 meals and snacks to children daily at nine sites.

“With school closures, thousands of children on the free and reduced lunch program are in need of

a nutritious meal for the day,” said YMCA President and CEO Jerry Courtney.

The Brown Bag Bus feeding program will continue through the end of July, according to the YMCA.

The YMCA is receiving support for the program from the USDA, YMCA of Greater Montgomery, United Way of Madison County, the Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville, the C.A.R.E. Center, Friends of New Market, Madison County Schools, the EXCEL Center of Decatur City Schools and Marshall County Schools.

The organization also is providing child care for first responders and health care workers, checking in on area seniors and doing their grocery shopping, and distributing food boxes to low-income families.