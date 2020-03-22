Yellowhammer Brewing will start producing hand sanitizer Monday, making

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Yellowhammer Brewing will start producing hand sanitizer Monday.

In a series of tweets sent Sunday, Yellowhammer said the production line will be converted Monday. Grocery stores will continue being supplied with beer from the brewery’s existing inventory, and both six-packs and spirits will still be sold from the taproom everyday between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Yellowhammer said to call ahead at (256) 489-9534 and they will have orders ready for pickup.

We will continue to supply grocery stores with beer from our existing inventory. We also will continue to sell sixpacks and spirits out of the taproom from 11-7 each day. You can call (256) 489-9534 and we will have your order ready for pickup. — Yellowhammer Brewing (@YellowhammerAle) March 22, 2020

Yellowhammer is also making ingredients available to the home brew community. Orders can be placed at info@yellowhammerbrewery.com Monday through Friday for next-day pickup.

The hand sanitizer for now will be produced only in bulk for large Alabama operations in desperate need of supply, including civic agencies, hospitals, medical providers, large businesses and nonprofits. — Yellowhammer Brewing (@YellowhammerAle) March 22, 2020

The initial production of hand sanitizer will be produced in bulk for large Alabama operations in need of it, including civic agencies, hospital, doctors/urgent care centers, large businesses, and nonprofits.