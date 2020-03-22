Yellowhammer Brewing will start producing hand sanitizer Monday, making

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Yellowhammer Brewing will start producing hand sanitizer Monday.
In a series of tweets sent Sunday, Yellowhammer said the production line will be converted Monday. Grocery stores will continue being supplied with beer from the brewery’s existing inventory, and both six-packs and spirits will still be sold from the taproom everyday between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Yellowhammer said to call ahead at (256) 489-9534 and they will have orders ready for pickup.
Yellowhammer is also making ingredients available to the home brew community. Orders can be placed at info@yellowhammerbrewery.com Monday through Friday for next-day pickup.
The initial production of hand sanitizer will be produced in bulk for large Alabama operations in need of it, including civic agencies, hospital, doctors/urgent care centers, large businesses, and nonprofits.