Yellowhammer Brewing closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Yellowhammer Brewing says its doors are closed for a few days after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The brewery said the employee worked in the office at the business.

A specific reopening date wasn’t given in a post on the company’s Facebook page, but it did state they planned to reopen based on health department and CDC guidance.

While Yellowhammer was closed at the beginning of public health orders to close down businesses, employees began making hand sanitizer to help make up for a shortage.