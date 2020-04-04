WZYP giving away hand sanitizer Saturday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WZYP was out in Athens yesterday giving away free hand sanitizer.

"All the concerts and ticket money have kinda gone out the window right now and this is what people want, they want hand sanitizer, they want toilet paper so we got our hands on some sanitizer, explained afternoon host Steve Smith. "It took some time to get here - the box finally arrived yesterday so today we're giving it away and we're doing it on Saturday as well."

Yes, you heard right! They are giving more today.

To get some free hand sanitizer from 104.3 WZYP, go to the front of their building at 1717 Highway 72 East from noon-1 p.m.

Just drive through, roll down your window, and they'll toss it right in!