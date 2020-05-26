WHO temporarily pauses hydroxychloroquine study due to safety concerns

(WHNT/CNN) – The World Health Organization is pausing its study on Hydroxychloroquine as a potential COVID-19 treatment, according to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

They say it’s because of safety concerns.

The decision was made following another study on the drug— which was published in the medical journal The Lancet Friday.

The study described how seriously ill, hospitalized COVID-19 patients treated with hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine were more likely to die.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesussays now an independent executive group is reviewing the use of the drug in the solidarity trial.

“The review will consider data collected so far in the solidarity trial and in particular robust randomized available data to adequately evaluate the potential benefits and harms from this drug,” said Ghebreyesussays.

The trial is a global research effort to find safe and effective therapeutics for COVID-19, which will also involve recruiting more than 400 patients from hospitals in 35 counties.

However, the Director General does want to emphasize that hydroxychloroquine is safe for use in patients with autoimmune diseases or malaria—again, the concern is the use of COVID-19 treatment.